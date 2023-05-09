'Race to replace': EU could replace Russian fossil gas for heat and power by 2028, researchers find

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
'Race to replace': EU could replace Russian fossil gas for heat and power by 2028, researchers find

Study analyses cost of phasing out fossil gas and replacing it with green technologies right across Europe

The EU could fully replace Russian fossil gas with clean energy and heat pumps as soon as 2028, unlocking hundreds of billions of Euros in operational costs in the process, a new analysis from the University of Oxford has found.

A study published this morning by the Oxford Sustainable Finance Group estimates that to eliminate the use of Russian gas for heating and electricity in Europe by 2028, €512bn would need to be spent on heat pumps and clean energy in addition to investment already set out in the European Green Deal policy programme.

The researchers stress this capital investment programme would result in countries reaping significant operational cost savings by reducing the bloc's dependency on imported Russian fossil gas.

Reducing use of Russian gas to zero across the EU between now and 2028 would save €238bn in operational expenditure, or nearly half the total "additional" investment figure set out by the research.

Overall, the study forecasts that somewhere between 40 and 90 per cent of the capital expenditure required to make the switch would be recovered through resulting fossil fuel cost savings.

"The transition from Russian gas to clean energy is not only achievable, but offers multiple benefits," said co-author of the report Gireesh Shrimali, head of transition finance research at the Oxford Sustainable Finance Group.

"By eliminating reliance on importing a fossil fuel with volatile prices and supply, the EU can alleviate energy security concerns, address the cost-of-living crisis through energy costs, and advance its goals to achieve net zero emissions and tackle the climate crisis."

At the time of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, fossil gas accounted for roughly half the EU's fossil gas supply. As part of its response to the war, the EU introduced a range of measures designed to fully eliminate its reliance on Russian energy reserves as soon as 2028 by promoting energy saving behaviours and ramping up investment in energy efficiency projects and new clean energy capacity. 

These measures have already had an impact, with recent reports from think tank Ember showing that renewables provided more energy than gas power plants last year and that over the winter months gas generation fell 13 per cent year on year on the back of increased renewables generation and energy efficiency programmes.

However, the bloc is continuing to import Russian gas and a major investment programme is still required to deliver on member states' target of ending imports by 2028 - investments that today's analysis suggests will result in attractive returns.

The study warns the EU's ability to achieve its goal is essential to ensuring secure and affordable electricity and heating for citizens and businesses, and for creating a competitive environment for further investment.

"A clear path to phasing out natural gas in the EU with green technologies will also be essential for companies and investors because it allows for a transparent and consistent business environment with lower risk for investments," it notes. "This is crucial given that lower risks would result in lower cost of capital, which in turn is key to deploying green technologies at scale."

