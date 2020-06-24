RSPO
Estée Lauder unveils sustainable palm oil scheme
Beauty giant partners with RSPO to work directly with Indonesian palm oil farmers
Selfridges fulfills palm-oil-free pledge nine months early
Luxury retailer's own-brand products are now completely free of palm oil
RSPO CEO: 'We will not be the silver bullet to stop deforestation'
The 'double-edged sword' of transparency looms large in Datuk Darrel Webber's job as chief of sustainable palm oil body RSPO - can he deliver progress fast enough to outpace a growing consumer backlash?
Iceland promise to axe palm oil caused 'unnecessary confusion', says RSPO chief
But Iceland MD Richard Walker argues RSPO approach is 'failing to prevent deforestation' and accuses industry of 'smear campaign' against the retailer
RSPO revokes Indonesian food giant's membership from sustainable palm oil group
Palm oil company PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk, owned by food giant Indofood, was the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil's fourth largest member
WHO compares palm oil industry lobbying to tobacco and alcohol
Explosive study suggests there are 'many parallels' between tactics used by palm oil industry and tobacco and alcohol lobby
Palm oil bar codes launched to help consumers spot unsustainable supply chain
Social enterprise Giki has created a 'palm oil detector' to help shoppers identify products made with sustainable palm oil
Is palm oil the new plastic? Big brands and suppliers under fire over deforestation
Palm oil controversy continues as new report accuses firms of failing to adequately enforce zero deforestation pledges
Investors worth $6.7tr urge RSPO to beef up palm oil standards
Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil faces pressure to strengthen its certification standards from more than 90 institutional investors
'Fundamental differences': Nestle suspended from Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil
Consumer goods giant accused of failing to file progress reports and not paying membership fees, but Nestle insists it is pursuing a responsible sourcing strategy
Are sustainable certifications worth the paper they are written on?
Campaigners argue labelling schemes certifying provenance of textiles, fish and palm oil are 'failing the environment and consumers'
Zoos and aquariums pledge to highlight 'devastating effects' of unsustainable palm oil
World Association of Zoos and Aquariums ink agreement with Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil
Palm oil firm accused of systematic illegal deforestation in Indonesia
Environmental groups accuse palm oil and timber firm Korindo of illegal burning and deforestation in Papua and North Maluku
Palm oil giant IOI Group regains RSPO sustainability certification
Palm oil producer was stripped of its certification in March 2016 after failing to meet environmental standards
Palm oil producer drops legal challenge against green body
Major palm oil firm IOI also submits action plan to regain RSPO sustainability certification
Multinationals drop palm oil supplier as sustainability certifications start to bite
Unilever, Kellogg and Mars reveal they are to drop IOI after palm oil supplier sees its RSPO certification suspended
RSPO launches new voluntary add-on palm oil standard
Firms adhering to RSPO Next will have to fulfill a range of more demanding criteria than the core standard in an effort to better limit the damage done by palm oil
Will RSPO's new standards drive deforestation out of the palm oil industry?
RSPO Next scheme aims to recognise most sustainable companies, but is it really needed when many firms are still failing to deliver basic improvements?
Greenpeace and RSPO engage in palm oil fire fight
Campaign group argues retail giants need to step up efforts to ensure sustainable certified palm oil really is being produced in an environmentally responsible manner
Biomass row heats up after green groups call for subsidy cuts
Renewable Energy Association accuses green groups of peddling 'pseudo science' to undermine bioenergy industry
Report: Malaysia hints at rival to Sustainable Palm Oil certification
Government minister tells local newspaper plans are moving forward for new palm oil certification scheme
Sustainable palm oil hits five million-tonne milestone
Green Palm reports that RSPO-certified palm oil now accounts for nine per cent of global supply as demand grows
United Biscuits signs sustainable palm oil deal
WWF hopes deal will encourage more retailers to shun non-certified palm oil