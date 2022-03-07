Certified sustainable palm oil: How the industry can decarbonise

clock • 6 min read

Encouraging Certified Sustainable Palm Oil can help the industry tackle the world's climate and biodiversity crises and improve the livelihoods of millions of oil palm farmers, writes RSPO's Nicholas Hurt

The urgency to act on the climate crisis has never been greater. Expo 2020 focuses on creating sustainable links between food, agriculture, and livelihoods. And building on the outcomes of COP26, the upcoming...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Cutting the cord: Tony Blair Institute sets out plan to halt Europe's dependency on Russian gas

04 March 2022 • 5 min read
02

How to fight an economic war

03 March 2022 • 9 min read
03

NGOs call for ban on Russian and Belarussian timber imports

03 March 2022 • 3 min read
04

'Cry for attention': Anger as Nigel Farage launches campaign for net zero referendum

07 March 2022 • 7 min read
05

Why climate goals must lie at the heart of organisational strategy in order for it to succeed

02 March 2022 • 3 min read

More on Supply chain

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards: Two weeks left to get your entries in
Energy

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards: Two weeks left to get your entries in

Just two weeks left to go to submission deadline for the 2022 BusinessGreen Leaders Awards - the UK's biggest and best celebration of the green economy

BusinessGreen Staff
clock 07 March 2022 • 3 min read
Credit: Amazon Aware
Marketing

Aware: Inside Amazon's new private label for sustainable goods

Joel Makower gets the inside track on Amazon's new sustainable product line

Joel Makower, GreenBiz.com
clock 04 March 2022 • 6 min read
Green groups: 'End imports of Russian oil to stop financing Putin's war' 
Supply chain

Green groups: 'End imports of Russian oil to stop financing Putin's war' 

Coalition of NGOs calls for embargo on all Russian oil and gas imports and new country of origin labelling for petrol pumps

James Murray
James Murray
clock 03 March 2022 • 4 min read