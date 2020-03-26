Royal Society
Net Zero: CO2 removal technology could make UK carbon neutral by 2050
Royal Academy of Engineering and Royal Society present blueprint for deploying greenhouse gas removal technologies, but urges rapid action to deliver on net zero goals
Scientists: Man-made climate change "more certain than ever"
Royal Society chief Sir Paul Nurse says "we have enough evidence to warrant action being taken on climate change"
Engineers say UK fracking should proceed with caution
Shale gas needs strict monitoring but risks of water pollution and earthquakes have been overblown, study says
Updated: Could cabbies become eco-driving ambassadors?
RSA and Shell study suggests taxi drivers could receive subsidies for promoting smarter driving
The not quite dummies guide to climate change
The Royal Society's updated basic guide to climate change provides a great insight for any business executive wanting to understand the latest science
Food research needed now to prevent global shortage, warns Royal Society
The UK must invest £200m in researching social and genetic methods for improving yields, advises Royal Society
UK unveils Oxford geoengineering institute
Institute to research geoengineering ethics and impacts, but will stop short of advocating controversial climate-altering technologies
Economists back climate engineering over taxation
Spraying seawater into clouds makes a lot more sense than carbon taxes, a panel of economists argue
Geo-engineering not a "silver bullet", says Royal Society
But scientific group argues UK government should still provide £10m a year to support climate-tinkering research efforts
Carbon neutral cement firm ready to build on funding success
Fresh from securing £1m in new funding, UK startup outlines plan to roll out CO2 absorbing cement
Energy bills "too low" to combat climate change
Royal Society report says current government policy is not enough to pay for green technology
Ozone levels still dangerously high, says Royal Society
Scientific body claims EU restrictions are failing to tackle rising ozone pollution levels, as weather systems carries gas in from other parts of the world