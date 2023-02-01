'Overpromising': Report warns 'finite land' could complicate food, climate, and nature demands

Government ambitions to boost food production while simultaneously reserving more areas for nature protection and fighting climate change risk "overpromising" finite UK land, unless efforts are made to tackle disjointed policymaking, the Royal Society has today warned.

Competing demand for UK land from livestock farming, housebuilding, energy crops, tree cover, and nature protection is expected to intensify in the coming years as businesses and policymakers grapple with inter-related challenges such as climate change, nature loss, and food security.

But a report today by the Royal Society warns that at present the UK lacks the evidence and data needed to make informed decisions about how land should be utilised to maximise societal, environmental, and economic benefits, and better manage competing interests.

According to the report, the UK has an opportunity to demonstrate global leadership in the development of a sustainable agriculture and land-use policy, based on a robust, shared, and accessible evidence base.

The national sciences academy argues data from natural sciences such as soil quality, climate, ecology and social sciences should be central to informing land-use policy in order to ensure "the values of people who visit and work in landscapes are factored into decision-making".

It therefore calls for the adoption of evidence-led, cross-departmental frameworks in Whitehall to help join up policymaking and manage trade-offs between different land uses, as well as ensure policy coherence across all four UK nations.

Investment in skills, research, and technology is also needed to help drive up land productivity and help land managers innovate and capitalise on new income streams, backed by reforms to financial support to explicitly incentivise landowners to deliver biodiversity and social benefits, it adds.

The report's steering group chair Sir Charles Godfray, director of the Oxford Martin School at the University of Oxford, said the UK "does not have enough land for any of it to be non-productive".

But he stressed that "productivity is about much more than food, timber and products that can be sold on markets".

"It should encompass all valuable land-based outputs, such as biodiversity and carbon sequestration, that are of critical importance for the UK and for which market values don't normally exist," he added.

Godfray said the UK needed a continually evolving and improving land information service, which could then provide a model to be replicated worldwide.

"This report sets out how modern data and analytics can refine our accounting of the full complement of services land provides," he explained. "How research and technology help maximise the broad productivity of every acre. And, how a land use policy framework can ensure co-ordinated decision making is informed by the latest evidence on our landscapes, and the people within them."

The report comes in the midst of an on-going debate over the government's green farming subsidy reforms, which promise to pay farmers and landowners for delivering a range of environmental and social improvements. Environmental campaigners have argued the reforms are not ambitious enough given the government has committed to reversing nature loss by 2030, while farming groups have voiced fears that incentivising farmers to hand over more land to nature could compromise UK food security.

Later this year, the government is expected to try and bring more clarity to its plans with the publication of a new Land Use Framework setting out its approach to "making the most of our land and to ensure we reflect all our objectives for agriculture, the environment and net zero".

Meanwhile, the Climate Change Committee has said that one of the ways to ease tensions over land use would be for consumers to reducte levels of meat eating in the UK to free up more land currently used for livestock. But groups such as the National Farmers Union have pushed back against efforts to reduce British livestock agriculture, while maintaining that they remain committed to delivering net zero emissions from farming by 2040.

There are also growing concerns about how reserving tracts of land for nature reserves and rewilding projects could impact local communities and farming livelihoods.

Dame Fiona Reynolds, former director general of the National Trust and another member of the Royal Society report's steering group, argued it was critical to ensure people with different perspectives on land use are more involved in decision making and are provided with robust data on the costs and benefits of different forms of land use.

"Multifunctionality is as important for people as for the environment and economy," she said. "This report advocates for a system that fulfils these public needs for food, nature, carbon and access in a joined up and transparent way. We also need to think creatively about the jobs and opportunities created by this multifunctional approach, and how they can help build thriving, sustainable rural communities."

The report came as Natural England yesterday launched a consultation over its plans for a Green Infrastructure Framework, setting out principles and standards for how to design urban and rural environments that can support nature recovery, climate resilience, and social wellbeing.

The move formed part of the government's long-awaited Environmental Improvement Plan yesterday, which sets out Ministers plan to deliver on their goal to halt and reverse nature loss by 2030.