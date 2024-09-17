Sunsave powers up phone contract-style 'solar subscription'

Thousands of UK households are set to pay for new solar panels through a monthly payment plan similar to a Netflix subscription or phone contract, after London-based start-up Sunsave announced the launch of its latest "solar subscription".

The company announced today that over 7,000 households have joined the waiting list for its Sunsave Plus offer since its launch at the end of 2023.

Offering fixed monthly payments from £69 with zero upfront costs for installation, the offer promises to protect homeowners from future energy price shocks by allowing them to know exactly what they will pay for their clean power and budget accordingly.

Moreover, all systems installed through the service are guaranteed for 20 years, including monitoring, a replacement battery, and insurance from Aviva. As part of the deal, Sunsave customers will also benefit from export tariffs, such as the Intelligent Octopus Flux from energy giant Octopus Energy.

Sunsave claims a family living in a typical four-bedroom home could save 1.63 tonnes of CO2 and £420 in the first year after having a solar array installed.

While research by Sunsave recently found that 70 per cent of UK households would like to install a solar system, government data shows only four per cent actually have.

"Our aim has always been to make solar power accessible to everyone," said Alick Dru, co-founder at Sunsave. "For far too long households have been forced to make a choice between what's right for the environment or what's best for their finances.

"We've spent years researching the appetite in the UK for solar power and trialling finance models which will allow consumers to start saving money instantly. It's simple - going green shouldn't cost the earth."

Dru and co-founder Ben Graves explained that unlike financed solar options, such as 'rent-a-roof' schemes, Sunsave Plus does not require a roof lease and customers have full ownership of the system from the moment it is installed.

The start-up was recently awarded almost £2m from the government's Green Home Finance Accelerator, which supports the development of UK-based green finance providers.

Similar efforts have been made to overcome significant start up costs and boost the roll out of clean home technology with "Netflix-style" subscriptions in areas such as green heat. For example, Stockholm-based Aira - dubbed the "Spotify of heat pumps" - introduced a monthly payment model with zero upfront cost in January which is designed to make heat pumps more accessible for UK households.

