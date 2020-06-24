road transport
EV sales rise amid warnings of threat to the public purse
Market share of battery electric vehicles more than doubles in first nine months of the year, but surge in demand could spell chaos for the tax system, researchers suggest
ONS: Rising greenhouse gas emissions from road transport make net zero a 'significant challenge'
Road traffic in Great Britain has increased from 255 billion road miles in 1990 to 328 billion in 2018, with ultra low emission vehicles only making up a tiny proportion of the vehicle fleet
Could recycled roads pave way to a circular future?
Construction materials giant Tarmac has this week unveiled a new asphalt mix made from waste rubber
CNG Fuels breaks ground on two food waste-based HGV fuelling stations
Firm plans to have five new public access stations up and running by the end of the year, in bid to enable long-distance, low emission trucking
From road pricing to rail freight: Why slashing transport emissions is not as simple as going electric
New Aldersgate Group report warns 'whole system approach' that integrates action on road, rail and public transport will be necessary to cut setcor's carbon impact