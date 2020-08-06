Voi! E-scooter trial to launch in Cambridge next month

Voi operates in a number of European cities, providing e-scooters and e-bikes to five million registered users

A fleet of e-scooters will be rolled out across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough from September, bringing a new low-carbon public transport solution to the east of England.

The trial is to be run by Swedish e-scooter operator Voi, which is working with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) as well as local transport providers to encourage active travel, combat pollution, and reduce congestion as Cambridgeshire residents start returning to work following the coronavirus lockdown.

Voi will offer rides in the region at a cost of £1 to unlock the scooters plus 20 pence per minute, the firm said. Voi subscriptions will also be available at £10 a day and £40 a month, with subsidised Voi-4-All Passes for low income groups at £10 per month.

The Swedish firm will also provide safety pop-up demonstrations and helmets at launch events and run an online traffic school named #RideLikeVoila, with incentives to encourage riders to take a course before they ride.

It will integrate its service with Iomob, an app that enables customers to sign up and pay for diverse transport options in a single place.

The partnership between Voi and the CPCA will aim to reduce CO2 emissions by 395 tonnes across the region by August 2021, Voi said, while reducing air pollution that has been blamed for an average of 106 deaths a year in the Greater Cambridge region.

Across the country, more than 50 councils and regional authorities are putting in place e-scooter pilots, which can run for 12 months. Cities and regions including Liverpool, the West Midlands, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Milton Keynes, and Southampton have all expressed interest in running a pilot.