Road to Zero
Government announces EV chargepoints must be smart to secure grant funding
The new regulations governing the Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme will take effect from 1 July, Roads Minister Michael Ellis announced today
Has the Department for Transport 'gone rogue' on climate change?
Friends of the Earth report argues Department's emphasis on expanding road infrastructure sidelines climate change concerns
From road pricing to rail freight: Why slashing transport emissions is not as simple as going electric
New Aldersgate Group report warns 'whole system approach' that integrates action on road, rail and public transport will be necessary to cut setcor's carbon impact
Government eyes air quality boost as lorry levy changes come into force
Changes to the HGV Road User Levy came into effect on Feb 1st giving lower polluting lorries discounted rates
'Insufficient': CCC warns Grayling and Clark green transport strategy is still stuck in the slow lane
Committee on Climate Change's detailed assessment of road transport policy concludes it is 'insufficient' to deliver legally binding emissions reductions - just as ministers cut EV grants
CCC boss Chris Stark: 'The threat of being ignored keeps me awake at night'
CEO of the Committee on Climate Change ponders 1.5C targets, Whitehall governance, and how capitalism can operate in a zero carbon future
Half of young drivers want an electric car
New AA poll reveals stark difference in preferences between older and younger drivers
The Road to Zero presents new opportunities for energy networks
David Smith, chief executive of the Energy Networks Association,
Road to Zero: An analogue plan for a digital world
Pod Point CEO Erik Fairbairn argues falling costs mean the UK should be bolder in its EV phase-out
'Short of our expectations': CCC warns government new Road to Zero strategy puts UK carbon targets at risk
Watchdog warns 'lack of clarity' and 'missed opportunities' mean new strategy does not go far enough in tackling rising vehicle emissions - and it is not alone in its criticism
Road to Zero or Road to Nowhere? Government revs up green vehicle 'ambition'
Ministers publish long-awaited strategy to drive electric vehicle investment, but green groups accuse government of watering down flagship ban on petrol and diesel cars
Road to Zero: Green economy reacts
BusinessGreen rounds up all the reaction to the government's new green transport strategy
New homes to be built with EV chargers in bid to accelerate green car switch
Electric car chargers may be installed as standard in new homes under government plans to deliver zero emission transport
Government under fire over threatened watering down of petrol and diesel car ban
FT reports high profile ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2040 could be re-branded as a 'mission'