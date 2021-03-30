Race to Zero: Third of UK's biggest companies now committed to net zero targets

AstraZeneca, BT Group, Sainsbury’s, and Unilever are among the British corporate giants who have signed up to the UN's flagship Race to Zero campaign

Almost a third of the UK's biggest businesses have now pledged to eliminate their contribution to climate change, with 30 top FTSE 100 companies having signed up to a flagship United Nations' campaign to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The UK government announced today that with 30 FTSE 100 firms having now formally signed up to the United Nations' Race to Zero campaign, net zero commitments from firms on the index have doubled in the past five months. Together, the firms - which include leading brands such as AstraZeneca, BT Group, Sainsbury's, and Unilever - represent a total market capitalisation of £650bn.

They are among more than 2,000 companies across the globe that have joined the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign so far, including hundreds of British businesses from across sectors such as transport, technology and finance. The UK business community is the biggest single contributor to the list of companies signed up to the campaign, accounting for around a third of the firms to join the Race to Zero to date.

UK business and energy secretary Kwasi Kwarteng called on more businesses to sign up to the pledge in advance of the crucial COP26 Climate Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Glasgow in November.

"UK businesses are already leading the way in cutting carbon emissions and building back greener - it is fantastic to see so many of our biggest companies already pledging to reach net zero," Kwarteng said. "But more can be done, and so today I am calling on more fantastic British companies to step up, follow suit, and pledge to join the fight against climate change."

The UK became the world's first major economy to commit to eliminating its contribution to climate change, when in 2019 it adopted a legal target to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. As such it has launched a raft of major new policy programmes designed to help businesses and consumers transition to a greener economy, including the recently unveiled industrial decarbonisation strategy, the new North Sea Transition Deal, and the plug-in electric vehicle grant scheme.

However, the government is also facing growing criticism over its net zero strategy, with MPs, business groups, and campaigners arguing that it has failed to back up its promise to engineer a green recovery from the coronavirus crisis with a sufficiently ambitious and co-ordinated policy and investment programme - a critique that was given further ammunition by this weekend's controversial decision to scrap the Green Homes Grant scheme with four days' notice.

The government has said that a wave of further decarbonisation policies is in the pipeline and has promised to produce a wide-ranging new net zero plan ahead of the Glasgow Summit.