reuse
Can you nudge people away from single use plastic?
Hubbub's Trewin Restorick asks the burning question on plastic waste
'Test and learn': Asda announces plan for sustainable store to trial refillable solutions
Refill stations, recycling points, and a 'naked florist' are all to be trialled at a Leeds store
Cloth nappy maker TotsBots snapped up by Frugi
Frugi expands eco-friendly empire with acquisition of TotsBots and its sister reusable sanitary products brand Bloom & Nora
How actor Michelle Pfeiffer championed the world's first circular fragrance line
The first C2C- and EWG-certified fragrances were made with a unique startup-nonprofit-corporate collaboration - Here's what that means for the cosmetics industry at large
Green Party eyes extensive 'Right to Repair' law to fight "throwaway society"
Co-leader Sian Berry claims 'none of the other parties are even talking about' circular economy issues during General Election campaign
Asda trials pop up second-hand clothes store
Supermarket announces intention to help customers find homes for unwanted clothes, with the proceeds of sales going to cancer charities
Apple launches out-of-warranty iPhone repair programme in the US
Tech giant to help independent repair providers in the US to access same parts, tools, and resources as those in its official in-warranty repair network
Waste electronics: £3.5m boost for reuse and collection of small electricals
WEEE Fund aims to make it easier for people to reuse small electricals which too often end up in bins or are recycled incorrectly
Starbucks to trial reusable coffee cup initiative at Gatwick Airport
Coffee chain teams up with environmental charity Hubbub in bid to prevent 7,000 disposable coffee cups from going to waste at the airport over the next month
Apple powers up iPhone recycling network
Tech giant quadruples number of locations for US customers to hand in old iPhones as part of recycling and reuse drive
Report: Rubbish heaps could unlock home-grown cobalt supply for EVs
Cobalt - a critical component in the manufacture of electric vehicles - can be recovered from discarded UK products to create a home-grown supply chain, think tank concludes