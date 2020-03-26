restaurants
McFlurry makeover: McDonald's serves up menu of plastic waste reduction measures
Fast food chain's new measures include cutting plastic drink and ice cream packaging in Europe and trialing edible packaging in Ukraine
Rocket Composter aims to feed circular economy at Raymond Blanc restaurant
New equipment is expected to slash the restaurant's waste levels by 13 per cent
SRA eyes greener menus with new toolkit to cut restaurant CO2
Foodprint programme designed to help restaurants and commercial kitchens track and reduce emissions from what they source and serve
Report: Cut food waste to feed restaurant profits
New research suggests restaurants can save £7 for every £1 invested in cutting food waste