Report: A third of homes in England face overheating during ever-hotter summers

Climate change

Resolution Foundation warns 'new normal' summer temperatures in excess of 40C are set to disproportionately impact low-income households and workers

clock 15 August 2023 • 4 min read
Report: 6p per mile EV driver charge could replace lost fuel duty revenues

Taxation

Resolution Foundation proposes 'road duty' tax reform to reflect cars on streets and avert £10bn a year revenue shortfall by the early 2030s

clock 02 June 2023 • 3 min read
Decarbonisation, not deindustrialisation: How upskilling holds the key to the green jobs revolution

Skills

Major new report from Resolution Foundation and LSE argues UK is set to experience a surge in the number of green jobs, but the transition needs to be carefully managed

clock 20 June 2022 • 7 min read
Levelling up: Report details how net zero investment could drive growth outside London and South East

Policy

Resolution Foundation and LSE report argues that investment in net zero transition could help reduce regional inequality

clock 23 May 2022 • 2 min read
