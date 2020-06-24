Renewable Heat Incentive
Burn to earn, time to learn
The failure of a green energy scheme could permanently reshape Ireland's politics, writes Andrew Warren
District heating plans warm up as £320m funding drive moves forward
Plans confirmed that aim to leverage up to £1bn investment in low carbon heat networks across the UK
'Failure': MPs say Renewable Heat Incentive cost too much and delivered too little
Government scheme to boost green heating has failed to deliver value for money or adequate decarbonisation, Committee of MPs conclude
Network problems: The peculiar case of home heating in Northern Ireland
The recent cold snap - and the ensuing spike in home heating oil prices - underscores the decarbonisation challenge in Northern Ireland, argues Policy Exchange's Matt Rooney
Government unveils ECO overhaul in bid to target fuel poor homes
Plans to completely refocus Energy Company Obligation scheme will axe requirement to promote carbon saving measures
National Audit Office: 'Novel' RHI scheme has not delivered value for money
Government does not have reliable estimate of overpayments to RHI participants, warns watchdog
Ahead of the Budget, here's Philip Hammond's low carbon to-do list
Policy Exchange's Josh Burke sets out some green key asks for 'Spreadsheet Phil'
What isn't cool about cooling…
Dr Alan Whitehead explains how government may soon need to act to address the carbon footprint from cooling technologies - could ICECRIM hold the answer?
Report: Green gas could now power one million homes
Anaerobic digestion capacity has grown 18 per cent over the last year, but with more support from government it could get bigger, industry claims
Poultry industry in a flap over potential impact of renewable heat reforms
Industry fears planned changes to Renewable Heat Incentive will block roll out of low emission combined heat and power systems at farms across the UK
Government fires up plan for 'reformed and refocused' Renewable Heat Incentive
Official consultation response sees solar thermal saved from the chopping block, but new restrictions are placed on biogas plants and biomass subsidies
Baroness Neville-Rolfe: There are 'no easy answers' for decarbonising heat
Baroness Neville-Rolfe's keynote speech from the Policy Exchange event 'The Heat Summit: How Can We Decarbonise Heating?' - in full
Solar thermal industry warns it has been left 'in limbo' by government RHI review
Businesses and environmental groups urge Energy Minister Baroness Neville-Rolfe to retain incentives for key renewable heat technology
Biomass industry welcomes government re-think on CHP support
Government admits transitional period is needed to move sector towards lower tariff levels
Could building energy efficiency policy focus deliver a £45bn boost to UK?
Association for Conservation of Energy and Regulatory Assistance Project say UK in danger of missing Fifth Carbon Budget without urgent green building policy action
AD gas-to-grid energy now eligible for company emissions reporting
REA hails 'major breakthrough' enabling companies to include green gas to grid production from AD plants in emissions reporting
What we learned from the first BEIS orals
Yesterday the ministers at the newly created Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy stepped up to the despatch box for the first time - BusinessGreen rounds up the key news for the green economy
Too hot to handle? How to decarbonise the way we heat our homes
Policy Exchange's Richard Howard argues it is time to fire up a more cost effective green heat strategy
Clean energy decisions are leaving landowners confused
Edd Johnson of Roythornes Solicitors warns recent changes to the RHI could undermine the roll out of green technologies across the farming sector
REA slams 'surprise' cut in RHI support for new biomass CHP plants
Renewable Energy Association claims changes could damage investor confidence and put new CHP biomass projects at risk
Fixing our heat and transport to meet renewable targets
Good Energy boss Juliet Davenport calls for a shift in attitude towards renewable heat and transport in order to meet the UK's 2020 renewable energy targets
Domestic renewable heat subsidies hit 50,000 home milestone
Number of home biomass boilers, solar thermal systems, and heat pumps accredited under Renewable Heat Incentive scheme passes 50,000 mark
Forest Fuels continues acquisition push
Forest Fuels and Midlands Wood Fuel join forces as consolidation of wood fuel supply chain gathers pace
Workers break ground on £140m biomass plant at science park in Kent
Facility is expected to generate enough low-carbon power and heat needed for the Discovery Park's 130 resident businesses