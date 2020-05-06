Heat: A policy chasm on the route towards net zero
Richard Lowes at the University of Exeter argues that the encouraging rhetoric in the government's latest green heat proposals conceals a paucity of ambition that looks to be way off track against the UK's net zero emission goals
BEIS released a suite of documents regarding 'clean heating' policy last Tuesday including most importantly details of what will follow on from the RHI. This policy consultation comes in advance of...
More news
10 years of Sustainable Living: Unilever calls on government and corporates to end 'business as usual'
As consumer goods giant marks anniversary of industry-leading sustainability plan, chief executive Alan Jope promises beefed up new strategy and urges companies, governments, and NGOs to reject a return to 'business-as-usual' in the wake of Covid-19 crisis...
Coronavirus: Energy enterprises can protect the vulnerable
The links between sustainable energy, health and community resilience are clearer than ever, argues Ashden's CEO Harriet Lamb
Amazon executive 'quit in dismay' at sacking of climate activists
Tim Bray decries 'vein of toxicity running through company culture' after resigning from US online retail giant
The seven steps to a green and resilient recovery
Backed by high and low carbon businesses alike, the Energy Transitions Commission has outlined seven key priorities for delivering credible, net zero-focused recovery packages