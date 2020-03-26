regulation
Environment Agency sounds alarm over spike in pollution and illegal waste
Last year saw a 27 per cent increase in serious pollution incidents and 12 per cent increase in illegal waste sites compared to the previous year, Agency finds
Ambitious environmental regulations can give the EU the competitive and low carbon economy it needs
Far from being a barrier to economic growth, well-designed and ambitious environmental regulations will allow the EU to decarbonise its economy and boost the competitiveness of its businesses, argues Nick Molho