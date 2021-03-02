Rewriting the green growth rule book: How environmental regulation could help fast track the UK's economic recovery

Sunset over arable farmland in Suffolk | Credit: iStock
Sunset over arable farmland in Suffolk | Credit: iStock
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Aldersgate Group makes the case that 'ambitious, well-designed and properly enforced environmental regulations' can drive the UK's economic prosperity in new analysis

Some leading Brexiteers have long argued the UK's break from the EU provides an opportunity to re-write the nation's rule book and rid the nation of bureaucracy and red tape they blamed for hampering the...

To continue reading...

More on Politics

More news