Rewriting the green growth rule book: How environmental regulation could help fast track the UK's economic recovery
Aldersgate Group makes the case that 'ambitious, well-designed and properly enforced environmental regulations' can drive the UK's economic prosperity in new analysis
Some leading Brexiteers have long argued the UK's break from the EU provides an opportunity to re-write the nation's rule book and rid the nation of bureaucracy and red tape they blamed for hampering the...
More news
Could a greener post-Brexit trading policy soon take shape?
Government confirms the Interim Office for Environmental Protection is to be up and running in July, as independent advisors warn Ministers against 'race to the bottom' on food and farming standards
IEA: Global CO2 emissions already on rebound after historic fall in 2020
Hopes of a green recovery from the pandemic dealt a major blow as data shows energy-related CO2 emissions are already rising above pre-crisis levels
New study warns plug-in hybrids are struggling to deliver promised emissions savings
Analysis from Which? finds that in real world driving conditions leading plug-in hybrids burn through much more fuel than advertised
Volvo U-turns from 'shrinking' fossil fuel car business with pledge to go all-electric by 2030
Swedish company announces new direction as study from Which? warns carmakers are overstating the fuel efficiency of plug-in hybrid vehicles a