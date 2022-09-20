Ranil Jayawardena

Church of England urged to address its 'significant' emissions

Policy

Church of England urged to address its 'significant' emissions

New report from Christian campaign group finds there is considerable scope for the CofE to reduce emissions from its landholdings if 'radical' action is taken

clock 20 September 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Reports: Government to delay or ditch landmark Energy Bill

15 September 2022 • 7 min read
02

BCG acquires environmental consulting firm Quantis

15 September 2022 • 2 min read
03

'Earth is our only shareholder': Patagonia overhauls ownership to 'help fight the climate crisis'

15 September 2022 • 4 min read
04

Volvo kick-starts production on three more electric truck models

14 September 2022 • 2 min read
05

EU plots reform of electricity markets to tackle 'fossil fuel crisis'

14 September 2022 • 5 min read