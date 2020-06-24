rail
Are UK hydrogen trains moving out of the siding?
Arup appointed to assess feasibility of hydrogen train projects for the UK rail network
Qantas Airways targets net zero carbon by 2050
Firm to double number of offset flights and invest $50m in sustainable aviation fuels over next decade, as BA promises to review controversial fueling practice
Bombardier inks €100m deal with Leclanché to energise battery-powered trains vision
Tie-up will see first battery-powered trains hit the UK in a boost to government efforts to deliver greener rail travel
HS2 to be delayed by up to five years as cost spirals to £88bn
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tells MPs full London-Birmingham services will not begin until 2031
There is good news for the green economy
Despite a turbulent summer, we shouldn't lose faith in our ability to tackle the climate crisis, argues Green MEP Molly Scott Cato
Network Rail tasked with boosting biodiversity around UK train tracks
Government publishes new strategy setting out how it expects Network Rail to protect and enhance the UK's railway line-side environment
Ban sales of diesel lorries by 2040, National Infrastructure Commission tells ministers
Hydrogen and battery electric alternatives should displace diesel lorries, advisors tell government
Smart solar rail: £110,000 boost for Welsh rail electrification project
An initiative exploring the feasibility of using community-owned renewable energy technologies to electrify Welsh train lines has won a grant of £110,000
From road pricing to rail freight: Why slashing transport emissions is not as simple as going electric
New Aldersgate Group report warns 'whole system approach' that integrates action on road, rail and public transport will be necessary to cut setcor's carbon impact
More trains, more buses: How to send UK transport emissions into reverse gear
When it comes to transport, the UK's emissions reduction journey is going backwards - but campaigners believe a massive expansion of rail and bus travel could help solve the problem
Solar trains: Government confirms funding for low carbon rail projects, but does it go far enough
Five projects to each received £350,000 as Department for Transport seeks to cut diesel emissions across the UK rail network
All aboard: Alstom and Eversholt Rail unveil UK hydrogen train design
Move comes amid reports engineering firms have secured a deal that could see low emission hydrogen trains on UK tracks within two years
London transport plan signals 'unprecedented' clean transport focus for capital
Mayor of London confirms strategy for next two decades towards ambition for transport in UK capital to be zero emission by 2050
Full steam ahead for solar travel as world's first sun-powered train hits the tracks
First ever train fully powered by solar will ferry passengers around Byron Bay in Australia
Solar-powered trains viable in UK, study finds
Research by Imperial College London and NGO 10:10 suggests connecting solar panels directly to rail, tube, and tram networks could meet significant share of transport energy needs
Green boost for London-Scotland travel as passengers opt for rail over air
Transform Scotland research shows rail travel on course to match flights between London and Scotland by 2023, delivering significant CO2 reductions
Rail electrification plans scrapped in favour of 'alternative technologies'
Transport Secretary Chris Grayling claims technological advances in batteries, alternative fuels, and hydrogen power mean "we no longer need to electrify every line"
London Bridge rail upgrade delivers 113 per cent biodiversity boost
Network Rail reveals Bermondsey Dive Under project has revitalised biodiversity levels in the area