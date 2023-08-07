Public charging

Could car clubs and 'AirBnb-style' charging help pull the plug on EV anxiety?

Technology

Zipcar UK and Volkswagen Financial Services UK claim harnessing the 'sharing economy' could help Brits overcome barriers to EV adoption

clock 07 August 2023 • 3 min read
Government powers up rules to make EV charging easier

Automotive

New regulations laid in parliament seek to improve consumer experience of public charging and make charge points 'easy and reliable'

clock 13 July 2023 • 3 min read
Red tape is holding back Britain's electric vehicle revolution

Automotive

The build out of charging infrastructure is critical to encouraging drivers to move away from fossil fuel powered cars, writes Stephen Hammond MP

clock 02 May 2023 • 4 min read
Sluggish roll out of fast chargers could stunt pace of EV transition, RAC warns

Automotive

Motoring group has urged government to slash VAT on public charging to level out costs of charging for drivers without home charging

clock 18 February 2022 • 4 min read
'Flawed': EV charging network needs major upgrade for drivers lacking off-street parking, warns Which? study

Automotive

Research by consumer group reveals just 13 per cent of EV and plug-in hybrid vehicle charging currently takes place via UK's public charging network

clock 17 February 2022 • 5 min read
