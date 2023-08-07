Zipcar UK and Volkswagen Financial Services UK claim harnessing the 'sharing economy' could help Brits overcome barriers to EV adoption
New regulations laid in parliament seek to improve consumer experience of public charging and make charge points 'easy and reliable'
The build out of charging infrastructure is critical to encouraging drivers to move away from fossil fuel powered cars, writes Stephen Hammond MP
Motoring group has urged government to slash VAT on public charging to level out costs of charging for drivers without home charging
Research by consumer group reveals just 13 per cent of EV and plug-in hybrid vehicle charging currently takes place via UK's public charging network