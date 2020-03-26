protest
Climate change: Six positive news stories from 2019
Academics highlight the positive climate stories of 2019
Why the critics are wrong about Extinction Rebellion
People who criticise the group's lack of ethnic diversity, the lifestyles of its activists, their 'unrealistic' aims, are missing the point, argues WWF UK's Gareth Redmond-King
There's evidence that climate activism could be swaying public opinion in the US
Rise in climate protests is changing perceptions of green activism in the US, argues Indiana University's Nathaniel Geiger
Patagonia and Sodastream join Global Climate Strike
Outdoor clothing brand Patagonia says alongside closing all its stores and offices it is to launch a major advertising campaign promoting the global climate strikes
'Summer Uprising': Extinction Rebellion launches disruption across five cities
Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Leeds, and London will be focus of climate protests thids week in latest outbreak of direct action from Extinction Rebellion
'Earth's alarm clock is ringing': Thousands to lobby MPs for climate action in Westminster
Around 16,000 people are expected to descend upon Parliament Square this afternoon to call on MPs to deliver bolder environmental policies
The Greta and the Good: How young influencers are already changing the world
Helenor Gilmour from Beano Studios offers an exclusive insight into the climate-focused mindsets of today's youth
Foreign Office Minister Mark Field suspended after grabbing climate protestor
BREAKING: Footage shows Conservative MP Mark Field forcibly removing a female protester from last night's Mansion House dinner
Survey: 70 per cent of UK public want urgent climate action
As candidates to become Prime Minister reassert support for net zero goal, major survey reveals climate change has become a 'mainstream issue' for the British public
'Expect more actions very soon': Extinction Rebellion to end disruption in London, for now
After more than 10 days of action, protest group says it will voluntarily bring an end to London blockades tomorrow
Capitalism 2.0verthrown?
James Murray considers the business lessons from Extinction Rebellion's London takeover
'We need system change': Climate protestors blockade London roads as 'Festival of Action' kicks off
Waterloo Bridge, Oxford Circus and Marble Arch all brought to standstill as climate protestors try to disrupt 'business as usual'
The corporate politics of protest
Perhaps protestors and businesses are on the same side in the climate fight?