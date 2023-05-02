How to get business activism right

There is a major difference between getting behind a cause to sell product and actions that seek social and environmental justice, write Natura & Co's Char Love and Chris Davis
"The legal department says we can't use the word ‘activist' […] this really is too Pythonesque for me - I'm going to use it wherever I can. I'm going to name a fragrance after it" - Anita Roddick...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.