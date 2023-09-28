Countries must work hard to overcome their differences as they negotiate the terms of the historic pact, writes Environmental Investigation Agency's Amy Youngman
Report highlights 15 policies that could drive major decrease in plastic use around the world - but will governments adopt them as part of a new global plastics treaty
First draft of legally binding plastic treaty sparks mixed reaction from environmental campaigners
Planet Tracker warns investors are failing to price threats from tightening environmental regulations and consumer changes into its plastics risk profiles
Business must play a contructive role in the design of a landmark pact to end plastic pollution, writes the Consumer Goods Forum's Ignacio Gavilan
The wheels are in motion for a global treaty on plastic pollution – what should financial institutions be doing to seize the opportunity from the changes that will come? asks Kristin Hughes, director of the Global Plastic Action Partnership at the World...
Much remains to be done, but this year's UN Environment Assembly will go down in history as the moment the world decided to take a stand to address plastic pollution, writes Amcor's David Clark
The flow of plastic into the environment must be stopped before it’s too late, and a legally-binding global UN treaty backed by business is key to making this happen, writes Unilever's Richard Slater