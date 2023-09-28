plastics treaty

The UN Plastics Treaty must not become hostage to geopolitics

Waste

The UN Plastics Treaty must not become hostage to geopolitics

Countries must work hard to overcome their differences as they negotiate the terms of the historic pact, writes Environmental Investigation Agency's Amy Youngman

clock 28 September 2023 • 5 min read
How global plastic policies could slash virgin plastic production by 30 per cent by 2040

Policy

How global plastic policies could slash virgin plastic production by 30 per cent by 2040

Report highlights 15 policies that could drive major decrease in plastic use around the world - but will governments adopt them as part of a new global plastics treaty

clock 19 September 2023 • 4 min read
'It contains all of our dreams and all of our nightmares': First draft of Global Plastic Treaty published

Policy

'It contains all of our dreams and all of our nightmares': First draft of Global Plastic Treaty published

First draft of legally binding plastic treaty sparks mixed reaction from environmental campaigners

clock 04 September 2023 • 4 min read
Plastics investors could be 'sleepwalking' into $100bn liability risks, study warns

Investment

Plastics investors could be 'sleepwalking' into $100bn liability risks, study warns

Planet Tracker warns investors are failing to price threats from tightening environmental regulations and consumer changes into its plastics risk profiles

clock 06 June 2023 • 3 min read
We must pull together to create a global treaty on plastic

Waste

We must pull together to create a global treaty on plastic

Business must play a contructive role in the design of a landmark pact to end plastic pollution, writes the Consumer Goods Forum's Ignacio Gavilan

clock 28 December 2022 • 4 min read
Global resolution could transform the investment case for circular plastics

Supply chain

Global resolution could transform the investment case for circular plastics

The wheels are in motion for a global treaty on plastic pollution – what should financial institutions be doing to seize the opportunity from the changes that will come? asks Kristin Hughes, director of the Global Plastic Action Partnership at the World...

clock 21 April 2022 • 4 min read
The move towards a global plastics treaty marks a new chapter in the story of the circular economy

Recycling

The move towards a global plastics treaty marks a new chapter in the story of the circular economy

Much remains to be done, but this year's UN Environment Assembly will go down in history as the moment the world decided to take a stand to address plastic pollution, writes Amcor's David Clark

clock 16 March 2022 • 5 min read
Business must back a historic plastic treaty

Supply chain

Business must back a historic plastic treaty

The flow of plastic into the environment must be stopped before it’s too late, and a legally-binding global UN treaty backed by business is key to making this happen, writes Unilever's Richard Slater

clock 02 March 2022 • 5 min read
Most read
01

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
02

Unilever launches 'world-first' laundry powder pilot using near-zero emissions ingredient

15 November 2023 • 3 min read
03

Demystifying the role of hydrogen in delivering net zero for local authorities

15 November 2023 • 9 min read
04

COP28: Two-thirds plant-based menu promised in first for UN Climate Summit

15 November 2023 • 6 min read
05

Energy Transitions Commission: Only rapid, dramatic fossil fuel phase-down can deliver safe climate

16 November 2023 • 6 min read