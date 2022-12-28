We must pull together to create a global treaty on plastic

clock • 4 min read

Business must play a contructive role in the design of a landmark pact to end plastic pollution, writes the Consumer Goods Forum's Ignacio Gavilan

As we approach the end of a turbulent year, it's important to acknowledge that a worldwide plan to tackle plastic is on the horizon. In March, the United Nations Environment Assembly endorsed a historic...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

National Grid unveils plans for grid greenhouse gas crackdown

28 December 2022 • 2 min read
02

Connections, coffee, and campaigns: What businesses get from a COP

28 December 2022 • 13 min read
03

We must pull together to create a global treaty on plastic

28 December 2022 • 4 min read
04

Study: Legal revamp may be needed to drive CCS roll out

29 December 2022 • 2 min read
05

Tesco calls for 'Festive Use Up Day' to tackle Christmas food waste mountain

27 December 2022 • 2 min read

More on Waste

Tesco calls for 'Festive Use Up Day' to tackle Christmas food waste mountain
Waste

Tesco calls for 'Festive Use Up Day' to tackle Christmas food waste mountain

Supermarket estimates festive season results in almost 270,000 tonnes of food waste

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 27 December 2022 • 2 min read
Toast Ale makes beer from surplus bread | Credit: Toast Ale
Waste

Raise a Toast: Waste bread brewer scoops £2m from high profile backers

Investors include beer giant Heineken, former Unilever boss Paul Polman, and the National Geographic Society

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 13 December 2022 • 2 min read
Reuse must be at the heart of reform of waste management in the UK
Waste

Reuse must be at the heart of reform of waste management in the UK

Measures that prevent waste should be the top priority in the drive to build a more circular economy, writes Brita UK and Ireland’s David Hall

David Hall, Brita UK and Ireland
clock 09 December 2022 • 4 min read