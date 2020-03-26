plastics
Aldi joins campaign to turn back the period products plastics tide
German discount supermarket Aldi is removing plastic applicators from its own-brand tampons from the end of this month
The net zero decade? 10 key trends to watch for the 2020s
PART TWO: The next ten years are set to be decisive in the fight against climate change - here are the key trends that will shape the global green economy
Global briefing: Trump's EPA proposes rollback on methane emissions rules
Your need-to-know green business news from around the world this week
Aldi moves to scrap plastic from tinned tuna packaging
Supermarket chain to start selling four-packs of canned tuna chunks with cardboard sleeves instead of plastic
Peel Environmental inks £130m deal to develop 11 waste plastic to hydrogen plants
Partnership with Waste2Tricity and PowerHouse Energy could pave the way for a new source of hydrogen made using unrecyclable plastics
Google promises to increase use of recycled plastic in gadgets
Tech giant has pledged to make product shipments carbon neutral by 2020
Is palm oil the new plastic? Big brands and suppliers under fire over deforestation
Palm oil controversy continues as new report accuses firms of failing to adequately enforce zero deforestation pledges
PepsiCo inks deal for 100 per cent recycled plastic packaging
New partnership with Loop will see drinks giant incorporate recycled plastic packaging by early 2020
'Blind spot': IEA predicts spike in carbon pollution from plastics
Outcry over single-use plastics not enough to curb rocketing use of the material and rising CO2 emissions, IEA warns
Volvo urges auto industry suppliers to rev up recycled plastics offering
Auto giant announces target to source at least a quarter of plastics used in its cars from recycled material by 2025
Government launches £20m Plastics Research and Innovation Fund
New fund to bolster efforts to produce more sustainable and recyclable plastics, as Ministers reveal call for evidence on plastics tax has attracted a record record 130,000 responses
Quorn promises to ditch black plastic packaging
Meat-free food manufacturer promises to stop using black plastic trays, following confirmation last year such packaging is sent to landfill
How to reshape your plastic strategy in five steps
Advice from the experts about the do's and don'ts of a good plastic waste reduction programme
Food and drink giants unite in promise to wage war on plastic waste
ASDA, Lidl, Tesco and Waitrose among more than 40 of the UK's biggest food and drink firms backing new pledge to eliminate unnecessary single-use plastics
Green Party trashes government green policy, calls for bolder ambition
Co-leaders Caroline Lucas and Jonathan Bartley use Spring conference speech to dismiss 25 Year Environment Plan as 'desperately disappointing'