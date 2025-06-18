Coldplay to re-release nine albums on 'ecorecords' made from plastic bottles

Re-released LPs expected to cut carbon emissions by 85 per cent compared to traditional vinyl production, the band's label claims
Coldplay is planning to re-release all nine of its studio albums as 'ecorecords' made from recycled plastic bottles, using technology the band's label claims is far less carbon intensive than conventional...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis