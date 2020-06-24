Plastic Pact
Plastics Pact: One billion single use plastic items to be eliminated by end of 2020
Businesses need to deal with highly complex technical and economic challenges in order to meet plastic reduction targets, report shows
Packaging-free summer? Solero trials wrapper-less multipack
Unilever brand debuts new wrapper-less lolly packaging designed to cut plastic waste by 35 per cent
Plastic Pact helps spur single-use plastic revolution
A year after the UK's biggest supermarkets and food manufacturers signed the Plastic Pact, a new report reveals the progress that has been made
Cranswick cuts 450 tonnes of plastic since February
Meat giant reports significant progress on cutting plastic use since it joined the industry-wide Plastics Pact earlier this year
Black plastic: Marks & Spencer, Tesco, and Sainsbury's trial 'breakthrough' recycling solution
Waste company Viridor has been working with supermarket giants to find a way to recycle black plastic
Morrisons brings back paper bags in grocery aisle
Supermarket will roll out paper bags for loose fruit and vegetables in store as part of pledge to cut plastic waste