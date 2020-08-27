Naked strips out virgin plastics with 100 per cent recycled bottles

The move makes it the only UK juice or smoothie brand using 100 per cent recycled plastic packaging, manufacturer PepsiCo claims

Smoothie brand Naked is now manufacturing all its bottles from 100 per cent recycled plastic, brand owner PepsiCo announced this week, with the shift advertised in new labels emphasising the packaging's sustainability credentials.

The new bottle was rolled out across UK stores through August, the firm said, claiming it makes Naked the only juice or smoothie brand currently using 100 per cent recycled plastic.

"We know consumers are looking for ways to make a positive difference by supporting brands that address causes they care about and that they remain mindful of the impact of plastic usage on the environment," said Charlotte Ashburner, senior marketing manager at PepsiCo.

"We're really proud to announce that Naked is the only current juice/smoothie brand in grocery retail that uses bottles made from 100 per cent recycled plastic, a material that can easily be recycled."

The shift forms part of the US food and drink giant's commitment to tackling its contribution to the global plastics crisis, which has seen public concern over plastic's carbon footprint and contribution to marine pollution soar in recent years. Last year, the firm announced a goal to reduce the amount of virgin plastic used across its beverage portfolio by 35 per cent by 2025. It has also targeted expansion of its SodaStream business, which it expects will cut 67 billion plastic bottles from production by the same date.

Similar efforts to cut back on plastic pollution are being widely adopted across much of the food and drink industry. This week saw the launch of a US Plastics Pact, with dozens of US companies committing to a raft of plastic-based targets. Similar pacts are also underway in countries across Latin America, Europe, and Africa.