plastic packaging
Accor joins new Global Tourism Plastics Initiative with fresh wave of waste-reduction pledges
Accor is to rollout a series of solutions to replace single-use plastic, including shampoo dispensers, water filtration taps, and reusable dishes
Iceland unwraps plastic-free Christmas dinner range
Supermarket offers customers festive dinners of starters, mains, and desserts completely free of plastic packaging
McFlurry makeover: McDonald's serves up menu of plastic waste reduction measures
Fast food chain's new measures include cutting plastic drink and ice cream packaging in Europe and trialing edible packaging in Ukraine
WRAP: Shelf-life tweaks helping to tackle food waste mountain
WRAP's latest retail survey provides up-to-date guidance for retailers on shelf-life messaging, including best before dates and open-life statements
'Waste-free world': Unilever sets goal to eliminate over 100,000 tonnes of plastic packaging by 2025
Consumer goods giant pledges to halve its use of virgin plastic and ensure it collects and recycles more plastic packaging than it sells
Sainsbury's pledges to halve plastic packaging by 2025
Supermarket currently uses 120,000 tonnes of plastic packaging each year, but aims to switch to alternative materials and embrace lightweighting and refillable packaging in pursuit of new target
ASDA trials pioneering plant-based food coating to slash waste
Apeel claims its invisible, plant-based coating can treble the shelf life of fruit and vegetables
Tesco promises to ban brands that use excessive packaging
Chief executive says hard-to-recycle plastic on own-brand products will be eliminated
Is playtime over for plastic? Hasbro pledges to phase out plastic packaging
Global toy giant says it will start phasing out plastic packaging across its iconic portfolio from next year
Molson Coors joins Science-Based Targets with 1.5C goal and new plastics strategy
Beer giant is promising to cut emissions by 50 per cent and ensure all packaging is 100 per cent reusable, recyclable, compostable or biodegradeable by 2025