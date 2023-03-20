Sainsbury's aims to clean up waste with new cardboard laundry detergent packaging

Supermarket said new packaging reduces amount of plastic used by 80 per cent and could reduce carbon emissions by 50 per cent
Sainsbury's has this morning unveiled new cardboard packaging for all its own-brand liquid laundry detergent, which the supermarket has estimated could save around 22 tonnes of plastic waste ever year....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial