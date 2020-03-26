plastic bags
'Counterproductive': Supermarket plastic crackdown risks graver environmental harm, report warns
Research highlights poorly thought-through approaches to tackling plastic pollution and failure of government leadership
Doctor's orders: Boots prescribes compostable pharmacy bags
Boots to start offering customers their medicines in 100 per cent compostable bags made using potato starch
'Reduce and reuse': John Lewis trials raft of waste-busting measures at Oxford store
Pilot will see plastic bags and bubble wrap removed in store, as well as offering 'eco-deliveries' and take-back schemes for clothes hangers
In the bag: Lidl to offer reusable fabric bags for fruit and veg
Supermarket is first in the UK to introduce reusable polyester bags for loose fruit and vegetables in a bid to cut down on single-use plastic
Waitrose to expand 'Unpacked' pilot after 'overwhelmingly positive' response from Oxford shoppers
Refillables concept will be tested in stores in Cheltenham, Abingdon, and Wallingford this year
Plastic bag use drops 90 per cent in England
The average person in England now buys just 10 single-use plastic bags a year, compared to 140 in 2014
Paper v plastic: Iceland to trial first plastic bag-free store in London
Food retailer to offer 'extra-strong' paper bags for 15p each at Hackney store, while stores elsewhere will offer both plastic and paper options
Boots begins nationwide rollout of unbleached paper bags
The switch - due to be completed by early 2020 - will avoid more than 900 tonnes of plastic waste a year, the firm said
Danone, Nestlé, Tetra Pak launch recycling credit scheme in bid to 'jumpstart' circular economy
3R initiative launched today by Danone, Veolia, Nestle and Tetra Pak will promote market-based systems to tackling waste
Supermarket giants advance plastic-slashing plans
Aldi to trial new compostable shopping bags, as Sainsbury's ditches veg aisle plastic bags
Lidl to ditch 9p plastic bags in Welsh trial
Discount supermarket giant is concerned its 'reusable' 9p bags are being treated as single-use by shoppers
Hovis bakes in recycling with TerraCycle partnership
Only one in 10 local authorities accept plastic bread bags for recycling, but TerraCycle partnership aims to set up alternative collection network
Suits you Sir: Selfridges launches suit bags made from plastic bottles
Retailer claims it is the first in the world to supply customers with garment covers made from recycled plastic bottles
Waitrose launches £1m grant fund to fight plastic pollution
Plan Plastic: The Million Pound Challenge will use cash from plastic bag sales to fund innovative plastic-fighting projects
New year, fresh outlooks (feat. Pete Tong)
Madeleine Cuff's first Business Talk column of the year considers how quickly consumer sentiment can change on green issues
Schools urged to eliminate single use plastics by 2022
Government also confirms previously trailed plans to raise plastic bag levy from 5p to 10p across all shops in England
AMT Coffee brews up fully compostable plant-based cups and lids
UK coffee retailer rolls out bio-compostable cups and lids, which it claims naturally decompose within a year
Global briefing: Bolsonaro reverses on Paris exit threat as final vote draws near
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Co-op unveils 'compostable' bags as it plots single-use plastics ban
Supermarket plans to phase out own brand, single-use plastic packaging within five years, as rival Lidl announces ban on black plastic across fruit and veg range
Plastic bag charge could double to 10 pence and be extended to cover all stores
Government reveals consultation later this year will include proposal to double current 5p charge on single-use plastic carrier bags
US supermarket giant Kroger to phase out plastic bags
Single use plastic bags will be eliminated from the supermarket's stores by 2025
Plastic bag sales plummet 86 per cent
Michael Gove: 'It is only by working together we will reverse the rising tide of plastic waste finding its way into our rivers, seas and oceans'
Morrisons brings back paper bags in grocery aisle
Supermarket will roll out paper bags for loose fruit and vegetables in store as part of pledge to cut plastic waste
Drop in plastic bags littering British seas linked to introduction of 5p charge
Scientists find an estimated 30 per cent drop in plastic bags on the seabed in the same timeframe as charges were introduced in European countries