Calls for plastic bag ban intensify as Co-op announces it will scrap 'bags for life'

Co-op becomes second supermarket to scrap bags for life as campaigners mount ‘Big Bag Ban’ in wake of government's move to delay raising charge on plastic bags

Pressure is mounting on the government to introduce an outright ban on plastic bags, as the Co-op became the second major UK supermarket to announce it will no longer offer so-called 'bags for life' to customers.

The 'Big Bag Ban' campaign, which launched today with the backing of a number of celebrities and green campaigners, is calling on the government to begin proceedings to introduce an outright ban on plastic bags and has demanded major supermarkets report plastic bag use more accurately.

The campaign is launched just days after the government announced it would not be increasing the charge for single-use plastic bags from 5p to 10p across the UK, a change that had been scheduled for today. The change, which would have seen small shops in England charge for plastic bag usage for the first time, has been delayed by a month to 21 May.

Government data has shown the introduction of the 5p plastic bag levy in large shops in England in 2015 led to a 95 per cent reduction in single-use plastic bag usage, but campaigners have warned the charge has led to a "huge increase" in sales of 'bags for life', which are thicker and require three times more plastic.

Greenpeace data calculates that supermarkets distributed over 1.5 billion bags for life in 2019 alone, a 56 percent increase from the previous year.

Lizzie Carr, the founder of Planet Patrol, the green group coordinating the campaign, slammed the government for delaying the increased plastic bag charge and called on Ministers to introduce more stringent action to stem the tide of plastic pollution in the UK, dubbing the charge "a hollow attempt to demonstrate action whilst simultaneously allowing retailers to evade the reach of legislation".

"More plastic is being used than ever in the production of bags and the levels of pollution we're witnessing in nature are at an all-time high," she added. "The plastic crisis is intrinsically linked to the climate crisis, so if the government is sincere in its ambition to be a world leader in tackling plastic waste and its commitments to a green recovery, then plastic bags sales must be properly scrutinised and closed-loop solutions adopted."

TV presenter Fearne Cotton, actor Thandiwe Newtton, broadcaster Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, Hubbub CEO Trewin Restorick, and Greenpeace UK executive director John Sauven are among the names that have signed an open letter to the Environment Secretary demanding "ambitious legislative action" that delivers an outright ban on plastic bags.

The appeal is launched as the Co-op announced it would be ending the sale of all bags for life when current stocks of the thicker plastic bags were exhausted, a commitment that comes just weeks after rival Morrisons announced similar plans to cease sales of bags for life.

Customers will be able to instead compostable bags for 10p and reusable bags at 50p instead, Co-op said, calculating the move would remove 29.5 million bags for life from sale each year.

Co-op Food CEO Jo Whitfield said the alternative bags on offer would ensure customers had "access to a low price point option that's more environmentally friendly, alongside more durable bags at a higher price point".

She added that plastic pollution remained a "massive issue" for the retail sector and called on all major retailers to report clearly and transparently on the number of plastic bags they sell.

"We believe that it should be mandatory for all retailers to report on the sales of all of their reusable bags, not just single-use bags," she said. "Right now, Co-op is the only major retailer to report on all of the bags it sells. This policy would enable a fuller understanding on the impact of the levy and its true effect on shopping behaviours when customers are making decisions at the tills."