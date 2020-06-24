plastic
Tesco banishes shrink wrap for multipack cans
Heinz is exploring ways to roll out the initiative across other retailers, a move that could reduce CO2 emissions by up to 3300 tonnes a year.
'Test and learn': Asda announces plan for sustainable store to trial refillable solutions
Refill stations, recycling points, and a 'naked florist' are all to be trialled at a Leeds store
Colgate launches 'first ever' recyclable toothpaste tube
Colgate-Palmolive said it will share its tube technology with competitors in a bid to help make recyclable tubes an industry standard
'Counterproductive': Supermarket plastic crackdown risks graver environmental harm, report warns
Research highlights poorly thought-through approaches to tackling plastic pollution and failure of government leadership
Why we need more than plastic promises
As a major new report reveals the huge complexity shaping the industry response to the war on plastic, Green Alliance's Libby Peake argues a more coherent approach is urgently required
Recipe box outfit Gousto delivers on 50 per cent plastic reduction pledge
Company says it has met its target to halve plastic packaging and is now working to make all its branded packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by the end of 2022
The net zero decade? 10 key trends to watch for the 2020s
PART TWO: The next ten years are set to be decisive in the fight against climate change - here are the key trends that will shape the global green economy
In the Green Room with L'Oreal's Nathalie Bleach
The beauty giant's operations director is a keen diver intent on driving down the firm's plastic use
Plastics Pact: One billion single use plastic items to be eliminated by end of 2020
Businesses need to deal with highly complex technical and economic challenges in order to meet plastic reduction targets, report shows
A Circular Christmas? Charity urges greener habits for party outfits
Hubbub is urging consumers to think twice before buying Christmas Party outfits they will only wear once
Asda to make plastic packaging a rare sight for its steak range
Cardboard trays trialed on one steak cut is to be rolled out to entire range from mid-December
From Buxton to Belu: Water brands commit to 100 per cent recycled plastic
Water brand announcements flag the complexities of making their packaging more sustainable
Doctor's orders: Boots prescribes compostable pharmacy bags
Boots to start offering customers their medicines in 100 per cent compostable bags made using potato starch
Vegan, compostable bandages? Meet the firm healing the planet one plaster at a time
James Dutton started making eco-friendly plasters from bamboo fibre in his kitchen four years' ago - now the brand is available in 36 countries around the world
Refill app expands to food on the go
App that shows people where to refill water bottles is being expanded to cover food, groceries, cleaning products, and toiletries
Is the global quest to end plastic waste a circular firing squad?
There's tremendous progress toward eliminating single-use plastic packaging - Why are activists so unhappy?
'Freeze out fossil fuels' to combat climate breakdown, study urges
Research has found only a tiny proportion of people are making the most effective lifestyle changes to shrink their carbon footprint
Cleaning up: P&G to double recycled plastic in household product packaging
Consumers goods giant claims 300 million cleaning bottles will be made from recycled plastic in Europe from early 2020
The Environment Bill doesn't go far enough on plastics
Patrick Hall of Bright Blue argues the government's welcome Environment Bill can afford to take a tougher line on tackling black plastic
Waitrose removes plastic on bestselling staples
Retailer is to remove wrap from canned vegetables, saving 18 tonnes of non-recyclable plastic a year.
Government tables 'groundbreaking' Environment Bill
Long-awaited legislation to deliver new environmental regulator and legally binding green targets
Paper beer bottles? Carlsberg toasts 'world first' sustainable drink packaging designs
Brewing giant unveils Green Fibre Bottle made from sustainably-sourced wood fibres, which it claims is fully bio-based and recyclable
Green footwear brand steps up with 'world's first' biodegradable, plastic-free trainers
WAES Footwear launches trainers made from organic cotton and leather, and sustainably-sourced rubber
Boots aims to turn over a clean sheet with biodegradable baby wipes
Switch to sustainable viscose material could save 200 tonnes of plastic each year, according to retailer