Heathrow: Green groups granted court appeal against third runway
Court of Appeal to hear claims against airport expansion in the autumn after ruling the case raises 'important issues'
Heathrow expansion: High Court rejects green legal challenges
Green groups had argued building third runway would be inconsistent with UK's Paris Agreement climate commitments
Appeal rejected: Net Zero legal action reaches end of the line
Court of Appeal rejects calls for judicial review of government's handling of long-term carbon targets, but campaigners insist case for net zero target is stronger than ever
Government confirms net zero review could trigger changes to carbon budgets
Campaign group says it is 'relieved' the government is leaving the door open to strengthening fourth and fifth carbon budgets
Are the restrictions on the UK's Net Zero review 'unlawful'?
Letter from campaign group Plan B seeks clarification on rationale behind the government's decision to keep medium term carbon targets 'out of the scope' of CCC's net zero target review
Heathrow: Five legal challenges against third runway granted Judicial Review
High Court decision means airport expansion legal wrangles are likely to extend to at least next March
Heathrow expansion faces yet more legal wrangles over climate impact
Friends of the Earth claims decision to build a third runway at Heathrow is unlawful as it fails to take into account the UK's climate change obligations
Plan B launches legal challenge to Heathrow expansion
Climate charity is bringing legal action against Transport Minister Chris Grayling, claiming the plans for a third runway are in breach of the Planning Act
Appeal launched in carbon targets court case
Plan B and group of 11 citizens lodge formal appeal against High Court ruling blocking Judicial Review on adequacy of UK climate targets
Net Zero: Judge blocks judicial review hearing for UK carbon target case
Campaign group Plan B says it is 'surprised and disappointed' by decision and will lodge an appeal against High Court ruling
Net Zero: Judge postpones decision on UK carbon target case
Plan B Earth is seeking a judicial review of UK government's failure to fast track more ambitious 2050 climate targets, but will have to wait on Judge's decision
Net Zero: Government to face crunch court date over UK carbon targets
Legal action from Plan B accuses government of illegal and irrational failure to fast track net zero emission target