UK lawyers warn unchecked climate change threatens 'end to rule of law'

More than 170 leading UK lawyers, including members of the Kings Counsel, have warned that breaching the 1.5C global warming threshold set out in the Paris Agreement risks societal turmoil that could lead to the end of the rule of law.

An open letter published yesterday by the lawyers warns that failing to limit global average temperature increases to 1.5C - widely regarded as a critical threshold for minimising the risk of climatic tipping points and catastrophic impacts - "risks mass loss of life and threatens the conditions for civilisation, including the rule of law".

The letter, organised with the support of the Good Law Project and the campaign group Plan B Earth, stresses that the "science is clear" that continuing on a business as usual path that results in global greenhouse gas emissions continuing to rise, presents "intolerable risks" to the planet and society.

It also notes that courts have increasingly recognised the legal demands placed upon policymakers to tackle the climate crisis, highlighting landmark cases such as the Dutch Supreme Court ruling that Shell must slash its emissions by 45 per cent by 2030.

As such, it urges the wider legal profession to ensure it upholds the rule of law, human rights, and access to justice in order to support efforts to combat the climate crisis, and calls on lawyers to engage in "climate conscious" legal practice, arguing that lawyers "must be part of the solution".

"The climate crisis is not just 'another issue'," the letter states. "To the contrary, a stable climate is the foundation for a stable civilisation and the rule of law. Breaching the 1.5C Paris temperature goal thus threatens disorder and the end of the rule of law."

The intervention, backed by Kings Counsel members such as Rhodri Price Lewis, Aswini Weereratne, and Fiona Scolding, comes amid a raft of policy decisions that have been challenged in the UK courts in recent years amid concerns they could undermine climate efforts.

For example, controversial plans to build a third runway at Heathrow Airport have faced several legal challenges from climate campaigners, while the UK government was earlier this year ordered by the High Court to more precisely outline how it plans to deliver its Net Zero Strategy and meet binding emissions goals.

There are also growing concerns about the potential legal ramifications of the government's decision to lift the ban on fracking in the UK, with a leaked scientific report today warning that there remain "significant existing knowledge gaps" over the risks of earthquakes from shale gas extraction.

The letter therefore argues the legal profession and the courts have an obligation to take into account the societal and legal risks posed by the climate crisis in their day to day work.

Lawyers, including in-house and government lawyers, should ensure they self-educate on the legal and societal ramifications of the worsening climate crisis, and ensure they provide advice "of the serious risks of pursuing any investment, project or transaction that is inconsistent with the pathway to 1.5C", it argues.

"It is unconscionable to pursue a course of conduct for short-term profit knowing that it exposes the public to intolerable risks of disaster," the letter states.

"Lawyers who support transactions inconsistent with the 1.5˚C limit expose themselves and their clients to substantial legal risk, as well as the real-world risk of catastrophe," it adds. "Instead, lawyers must use their influence for good, supporting their clients in making the urgent transformation to business practices that is required to avert disaster."