PepsiCo plans 2020 shift to 100 per cent renewable electricity for US operations
Move will see the US join nine European countries where PepsiCo already meets 100 per cent of its direct electricity needs with renewable electricity
Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Dr Pepper team up for recycled plastics drive
Collaboration spearheaded by WWF to focus on boosting recycling infrastructure and public awareness campaigns in the US
Pepsi takes aim at CO2, water, and packaging with $1bn green bond
US food and drinks giant prices first ever green bond in support of its recently announced sustainability goals
In the Green Room with... PepsiCo's Chris Daly
The food and drinks giant's vice president for sustainability on renewable energy, green supply chains and why hypnosis could be the secret to saving the planet
Loop: Consumer goods giants launch global recycling service
Unilever, Nestle, P&G, PepsiCo, and many others join with TerraCycle to launch Loop, a service enabling household collection of empty packaging for refill or recycle
PepsiCo inks deal for 100 per cent recycled plastic packaging
New partnership with Loop will see drinks giant incorporate recycled plastic packaging by early 2020
Major brands join project to boost recycling-on-the-go in Leeds
Environmental charity Hubbub teams up with Leeds City Council, Coca-Cola, Shell, McDonald's, and others to boost recycling of plastic bottles and coffee cups
Crunch time: Walkers announces crisp packet recycling scheme
Announcement follows criticism of Walkers from green groups and consumers over their efforts to improve recycling of crisp packets
Kraft Heinz pledges to slash packaging waste, as PepsiCo beefs up US recycling campaign
US food and drink giants step up efforts to boost recycling rates and tackle packaging waste, as Kraft Heinz joins Science Based Targets Initiative
Thirsty work: Molson Coors and Pepsi-Co announce science-based climate progress
Molson Coors submits climate targets to the Science Based Targets initiative, while Pepsi-Co highlights progress on emissions, waste and water
Secrets of the Pioneers: Roberta Barbieri on why we need more 'Tesla-like' big ideas
The vice president of global water and environmental solutions at PepsiCo believes it will take an 'amazing breakthrough' to keep warming within two degrees
PepsiCo: Green shoots for palm oil sourcing, but slow progress elsewhere
First report on food and beverage giant's new 2025 climate targets reveals some early progress, but company remains well short of 2020 goals
PepsiCo, Walmart and setting a standard for sustainable fleets
A new BSR initiative brings together major fuel buyers to scope out the market for alternative fuels and heavy-duty electric vehicles
PepsiCo's Martyn Seal: 'It's not in our interest to have unsustainable supply chains'
Sustainability Director for PepsiCo Europe Martyn Seal reveals the drinks giant is targeting nose-to-tail emissions reduction throughout its supply chain and mulling a 100 per cent renewables strategy