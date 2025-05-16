Green Wotsits? PepsiCo slashes the emissions of some of the UK's favourite snacks

Credit: iStock
Credit: iStock

Food giant estimates multi-million-pound upgrade at its Leicester factory will help cut emissions by 1,500 tonnes a year

Some of the UK's favourite snacks, including Wotsits and Monster Munch, are to get a green makeover, following a £58m upgrade to PepsiCo's Leicester factory that has seen 100 per cent renewable electricity...

