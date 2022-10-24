UK set to have its third PM in two months, as former Chancellor faces calls to back renewables, energy efficiency and nature-friendly farming reforms
Liz Truss and the Conservative Party have brought chaos to UK politics, and the UK's competitiveness in a decarbonising world risks becoming one of the many casualties
Public polls point to strong support for climate action, as Tory leadership race enters the final straight with Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, and Penny Mordaunt all hoping to make the cut
Frontrunners Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, and Penny Mordaunt all confirm backing for maintaining 2050 target, but fears remain UK climate policy could be diluted by next Prime Minister
As Penny Mordaunt signals her support for a net zero transition that could create three million jobs, Conservative MPs call on all leadership candidates to confirm their support for climate action