All the Tory leadership hopefuls have clarified their stance on the UK's 2050 net zero target, as the country braces itself for potentially record-breaking temperatures next week that have prompted health warnings from the Met Office and fears of disruption to transport and infrastructure.

With the race to succeed Boris Johnson as Prime Minister - and Britain's weather - heating-up this week, six candidates now remain in contention, after incumbent Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt were eliminated last night after failing to secure sufficient backing from MPs.

Another round of voting by Conservative MPs will see the last placed candidate exit the contest later today, as the campaigns jostle to secure sufficient support to make it through to the last two candidates that will be voted on the membership.

At a hustings event last night, all six remaining candidates were quizzed by founder of the Net Zero Support Group of Conservative MPs, Chris Skidmore, on whether they would maintain the UK's 2050 net zero target date.

Writing on Twitter, Skidmore revealed that the three frontrunners in the race - former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and Trade Minister Pennt Mordaunt - all confirmed they would retain the current target.

Attorney general Suella Braverman and backbencher Tom Tugendhat said they would push the net zero target date back. And Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch said she wanted a new approach to tackling climate change that was not based on targets and was more focused on delivery.

Skidmore, who is backing Sunak to be the next PM, said the responses gave him confidence his support for the former Chancellor "was the right call" as "he gave the best response on net zero, which he committed to, and spoke passionately on the environment, our countryside, and sustainable farming".

Skidmore also indicated that Sunak would seek to maintain current green levies on household energy bills - which are partly used to fund home insulation schemes - setting him apart from his nearest rivals Truss and Mordaunt, both of whom suggested they would seek to suspend the levies.

Commentators suggested Truss would seek to shift green levies into general taxation for two years in order to ease the burden of surging energy bills on households - a policy move that some sections of the green economy have been proposing for several months, as it should help curb energy bills while ensuring funding for energy efficiency and clean energy projects is maintained.

The continued support for the net zero target from the frontrunners will help ease concerns among green businesses and investors that the UK's climate policy regime could be torn up by a new Prime Minister. However, the opposition to the net zero target among the other challengers means fears remain that the next Prime Minister could either be in favor of scrapping the UK's decarbonisation plans or will be under intense pressure from within the Conservative Party to water down decarbonisation plans.

Badenoch, who won the early backing of Michael Gove for her leadership bid, sought to clarify comments she had made earlier in the week that suggested she opposed the UK's net zero plans.

Responding to Skidmore last night, she suggested she would support a change of the UK's net zero agenda and delivery plan, although would not scrap or move the 2050 target date altogether.

On the target:

Yes to Net Zero 2050: Rishi, Penny, Liz

Move Net Zero target back: Suella, Tom T

Change concept of target to be more accountable/delivery plan: Kemi

Penny and Liz would also suspend green levies — Chris Skidmore (@CSkidmoreUK) July 13, 2022

In an interview with The Times published this morning, Badenoch further clarified her stance, signalling that she wanted to overhaul the government's approach to decarbonisation.

"I believe in climate change," she told the newspaper. "I think we need to do something about it. But the question I think we should be asking is how can we increase the capacity of the electricity grid to make sure that when everybody's electric car plugs in, it works."

Badenoch then hit out at the tactics of climate protestors such as Extinction Rebellion, and called for a fresh assessment of the UK's net zero transition.

"People don't want to answer those questions," she added. "Instead they glue themselves to railings and demand that the government do something extreme. That's not actually going to fix a system problem, like the grid.

"My issue isn't that 2050 is the right or wrong target. I just think we need to change how we talk about it."

However, environmental commentators were quick to note that preparing the UK's energy grid and infrastructure for the net zero transition has long been at the forefront of discussions across the energy industry, the wider green economy, and among climate policy experts.

Jack Richardson, who leads on energy and climate at the Conservative Environment Network (CEN), said that Badenoch's concerns over the future of the energy grid were "precisely the sort of convo MPs in the CEN caucus have practically every week".

This is precisely the sort of convo MPs in the @CEN_HQ Caucus have practically every week fwiw! pic.twitter.com/iwrJ93aVGl — Jack Richardson (@JackRdsn) July 14, 2022

The latest comments from the leadership hopefuls follow calls yesterday from leading business groups - including the UK Corporate Leaders Group and the International Chamber of Commerce - as well as the Conservative Environment Network caucus of MPs for Tory leadership hopefuls to confirm their support for ambitious climate and nature policies.

Speaking at a Breakfast Briefing hosted by BusinessGreen this morning, several senior sustainability executives at major corporates warned that the candidates criticisms of the UK's net zero plans would have a real world impact as they could undermine investor confidence and make the UK a less attractive prospect for international investors compared to the many other countries that are forging ahead with ambitious decarbonisation plans.

Meanwhile, the five candidates remaining in the race after today are set to take part in a televised debate on Channel Four tomorrow evening, prompting hopes that various positions on issues around climate and nature policy will face further scrutiny.

Several more rounds of voting among Conservative MPs will then take place next week, before the final two candidates are set to be announced on Wednesday, who will go head-to-head in a wider vote among Conservative Party membership, before Britain's new Prime Minister is announced on 4 September.

Against that backdrop, meanwhile, the country is braced for a prolonged summer heatwave, with the Met Office warning that temperatures could even hit an all-time-record high of 40C or more early next week, prompting concerns for human health and UK infrastructure.

The Met Office has extended its 'amber' extreme heat warning for a further 24 hours, warning that temperatures could potentially pose a "danger to life", with a likely necessity for "substantial changes in working practices and daily routines".

It means that those travelling by road, rail and air over the weekend and into next week could well face delays, closures and cancellations due to extreme heat.

The Met Office has repeatedly warned that summer temperatures in the UK are likely to rise higher and for more prolonger periods due to climate change, while the Climate Change Committee recently reiterated calls for an urgent ramp up in measures to better prepare and adapt to such changes.

Katie White, executive director of advocacy and campaigns at WWF, said the current heatwave was "yet another warning sign that our world is in danger and needs our help", as she called on the next occupant of Downing Street to therefore ensure the UK embarks on an ambitious net zero transition.

"Climate change is making extreme weather events, such as heatwaves, wildfires and droughts, both more frequent and more intense, harming people and nature," she said. "The only way to limit global warming to the crucial goal of 1.5°C is to restore nature, slash emissions and invest in clean, renewable energy. Whoever becomes the next Prime Minister needs to keep the UK government's promises on climate and nature, and leadership candidates should outline how they plan to deliver."

Want to find out more about the net zero transition and how businesses are seizing the opportunities on offer? Sign up now for the Net Zero Festival, which will take place in London on September 28th and 29th.