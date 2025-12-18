Met Office: Global warming set to surpass 1.4C for fourth year running in 2026

Climate crisis continuing to drive global warming which could potentially surpass - albeit temporarily - the totemic 1.5C threshold set by the Paris Agreement
Global warming is expected to surpass 1.4C above pre-industrial times for the fourth year running in 2026, as the deepening climate crisis continues to edge the planet towards the totemic temperature threshold...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis