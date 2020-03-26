Oxford
World first: Pop-up EV charger touches down in Oxford
Oxford will be the first city in the world to trial pop-up electric vehicle charging points as a potential solution to EV infrastructure rollouts
From renewables 'revenue stacking' to new nuclear: Five key takeaways from Aurora Energy Research's annual get-together
Experts, CEOs, and policy wonks from across the UK energy sector descended on Oxford for Aurora Energy Research's Spring Forum this week - here's your need to know guide
YASA cuts ribbon on Oxford EV electric motor factory
Business Secretary Greg Clark to announce £184m investment in training in science, technology, engineering, and maths training, alongside new manufacturing plant
Oxford plans to leapfrog London with world's first Zero Emission Zone
Authorities plan to drive air pollution down to 'near background levels' by 2035 under radical new air quality plans