One Planet summit
Sovereign wealth funds gather in Paris to launch climate plan
At a summit today hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg, sovereign wealth funds are set to embrace climate finance plans
Who said it? The standout green quotes of 2017
Guess which green economy figures were behind some of the most memorable lines of 2017
As BP sees the light in solar, oil is becoming a darker stain for investors
BP's $200m Lightsource injection may be a drop in the ocean for the UK oil giant, but it demonstrates growing recognition of the risks of fossil fuels
Five lessons from the One Planet Summit
At times it felt like a mini-COP, at times like a celebrity-studded TEDx conference, but Emmanuel Macron's One Planet Summit certainly packed a climate punch
One Planet Summit: Business giants flock to Powering Past Coal Alliance
Over 50 countries, regions, and businesses have now joined UK-Canada led initiative, including high profile corporates such as Unilever, Virgin Group, M&S, BT, and Diageo
We'll always need Paris
The message to business leaders is once again clear: time has been called on the fossil fuel economy and 'those who fail to bet on a green economy will be living in a grey future'
One Planet Summit: Quotes of the day
BusinessGreen rounds up the best proclamations, commentary, and criticism from key figures in and around today's climate summit in Paris
One Planet Summit: UK to help create global Space Climate Observatory
Global agreement struck last night will see new Observatory established to improve long-term sustainability and accessibility of climate data captured by scientists
World Bank confirms it 'will no longer finance upstream oil and gas, after 2019'
Global body sets out new plan to drastically reduce its future investment in fossil fuel projects
AXA boss warns a '+4C world is not insurable'
Insurance giant vows to quadruple green investments, as Dutch bank ING strengthens its policy on coal investments
One Planet Summit: UK pledges to lead coal phase out and zero emission vehicle revolution
Theresa May announces plan for new global Zero Emission Vehicle Summit, as Powering Past Coal Alliance welcomes new members
Climate Action 100+: World's top investors launch 'unprecedented' drive to push carbon intensive firms on climate action
As pressure mounts on world's biggest emitting corporates - could the One Planet Summit yet again crown Paris as the capital for global climate action?
One Planet Summit: Live blog
BusinessGreen keeps you up-to-date with all the latest announcements and reaction as it happens from the climate summit in Paris
One Planet Summit: Schneider Electric and EDF sign up to green goals
Ahead of President Macron's climate summit today two major French corporates announce plans to step up clean tech adoption
No region left behind: Can the EU help coal regions navigate the low carbon transition?
Ahead of the One Planet Summit the EU has sent an admirable message to those communities that risk losing out as a result of decarbonisation
Major corporates mount pro-business climate action campaign
Ahead of Emmanuel Macron's One Planet Summit tomorrow, multinationals warn more ambitious global warming targets needed to secure future growth and prosperity