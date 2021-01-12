Boris Johnson: 'Tackling climate change must be part of overall agenda to protect the natural world'

  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The Prime Minister says nations most 'go further' to protect nature, in addition to fighting carbon emissions, in his address to world leaders at the UN-backed One Planet Summit hosted by the French government on Monday

Christine [Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank] thank you very much, I want to thank you and I want to thank Emmanuel [Macron, French President] for organising this One Planet Summit, because...

To continue reading...

More on Biodiversity

More news