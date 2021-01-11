Boris Johnson unveils £3bn climate finance push to help safeguard global biodiversity

Commitment to help protect land and ocean ecosystems that are critical to combating climate change will be announced by Prime Minister at today's One Planet Summit

The UK will commit at least £3bn to climate change solutions that protect and restore nature over the next five years and launch a new push to support green energy projects in developing countries, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce later today.

The £3bn funding boost aims to accelerate efforts to protect biodiversity rich land and ocean ecosystems, shift to a more sustainable food system, and support livelihoods in the world's poorest communities, Johnson will say. The money will be allocated from the UK's existing commitment of £11.6bn for international climate finance.

Specific programmes set to receive support include the flagship Blue Planet Fund for marine conservation, projects to maintain forests and tackle the illegal timber trade and deforestation, and initiatives to conserve habitats such as mangroves that protect communities from the impacts of climate change.

The Prime Minister will make the announcement at the One Planet Summit this afternoon, a virtual event convened by the French government. He will address a session on Financing for Biodiversity, calling on others to mobilise public and private finance to support sustainable solutions to climate change.

At the same event, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and COP President Alok Sharma will convene a roundtable on the Clean Power Transition with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, bringing together ministers from eight African and European countries. Raab is expeceted to announce £38m of funding for the Climate Compatible Growth programme, which supports developing countries accelerate their transition to green energy while growing their economies.

The new funding builds on previous UK government commitments on biodiversity made last year, including a pledge to protect at least 30 per cent of the UK's land and ocean by 2030.

"We will not achieve our goals on climate change, sustainable development or preventing pandemics if we fail to take care of the natural world that provides us with the food we eat, the water we drink and the air we breathe," Johnso said ahead of the One Planet Summit.

"We must work together as a global community to drive the ambitious change and investment we need to protect our shared planet and the glorious, rich and diverse life within it," he added.

Tackling climate change and protecting nature are closely linked: rising global temperatures and pollution are damaging natural ecosystems, while thriving forests and ocean play a critical role in mitigating climate change. Agriculture, forest loss, and land-use contribute 23 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, while conversely land and coastal marine ecosystems could provide up to a third of the climate mitigations needed to meet the targets set out in the Paris Agreement, according to climate scientists.

However, biodiversity is currently declining faster than at any other time in human history. Recent decades have seen a 68 per cent decline in populations of mammals, birds, fish, reptiles and amphibians, while 1.3 million square kilometres of forests were lost between 1990 and 2016, the equivalent of 800 football fields an hour.

"It is fantastic to see billions of pounds pledged today to support efforts to reduce deforestation and degradation, and to accelerate the transition to clean energy," said COP President Alok Sharma. "By working together, on the road to COP26, we can make faster progress towards a sustainable future for our planet."

The move comes at the start of a critical year for global climate diplomacy efforts ahead of the crucial COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow. The government will be hoping the new funding push will encourage more countries to come forward with climate funding pledges, given disagreements over the level of funding made available to help developing nations respond to escalating climate impacts remain a long-running sticking point for the UN negotiations.

However, with the UK facing criticism from some developing countries over its controversial decision to cut overseas development aid spending Ministers are likely to face continuing calls for the government to come forward with a more ambitious programme of support for poorer nations.

Greenpeace UK's head of politics, Rebecca Newsom, welcomed the latest funding, but warned genuinely additional support was still required. "A recognition that the climate and nature emergencies are entwined, and are therefore both in need of urgent action and funding is welcome," she said. "But the scale of both crises - and the fact that one compounds the other - means that the Prime Minister must dig deeper and pledge genuinely new and additional money to tackling the destruction of nature. Increasing funds to protect and enhance nature is critical to help secure success at the global biodiversity conference in China this year. Siphoning off cash from funds already committed to tackling the climate crisis simply isn't enough."