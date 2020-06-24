oil sands
Nordic insurance giant KLP divests from oil sands
Norway's largest pension fund announces the exclusion of five companies operating in oil sands from its portfolio
Signaling more independence from the US, the World Bank phases out its support for fossil fuels
Jason Kirk from Elon University welcomes the World Bank's fossil fuel pledge, but points out its caveats
AXA boss warns a '+4C world is not insurable'
Insurance giant vows to quadruple green investments, as Dutch bank ING strengthens its policy on coal investments
Shell to offload Canadian oil sands for $7.25bn
Sale of oil sands interests will significantly curb its involvement in high-carbon extraction