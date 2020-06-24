Oil
IEA: Oil and gas companies can't ignore the climate crisis
Fossil fuel firms must develop a clear strategy for managing the low carbon transition, experts are set to warn attendees at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Equinor plots path to 'near zero' emissions by 2050
Norway's state-backed energy giant pledges to cut emissions from its Norway operations by 40 per cent by 2030, 70 per cent by 2040 and to near zero by 2050
As the climate crisis grows, Big Oil finds itself over a barrel
The sector is facing strong headwinds from activists, investors and governments, pitting the companies' relentless growth ambitions against the worsening signs of climate change
BP faces legal complaint over alleged 'greenwashing' in adverts
ClientEarth lawyers who filed the complaint also call for ban on all fossil fuel advertising unless it comes with tobacco-style health warning
Managing the energy transition: 'Mind the Gap'
Getting to net zero is not as simple as halting oil and gas production, argues Slaughter and May's Hywel Davies
Repsol promises net zero emissions by 2050
Spanish oil and gas major is first of its kind to promise complete decarbonisation
'Deeply irresponsible': Fossil fuel production set to far exceed climate thresholds, report warns
Research led by UN Environment Programme calls for end to coal, oil, and gas subsidy support and increase in climate policy ambition
FTSE Russell ditches 'non-renewable' labelling for energy stocks after just three months
The "non-renewable" label was removed last week, replaced with "Oil, Gas and Coal"
Plan A + B failed. What next for big oil?
As predictions of peak oil demand become more prevalent and environmental protests more vocal, Ed King wonders where the oil industry goes next
'Plough on while the planet burns': Campaigners dismiss oil and gas sector's blueprint for Net Zero
"Roadmap for 2035" outlines industry's role in developing low carbon technologies, but predicts continued oil and gas use for decades to come
Shell closes in on takeover deal for Australian energy supplier ERM Power
Oil giant makes first foray into Australia's competitive power market as it continues drive into consumer energy supply, renewables, and clean technologies
"Irreversible decline": How EVs and renewables could soon kill off a huge chunk of oil demand
Renewables and EVs on course to replace 40 per cent of demand for oil in next 25 years, according to new BNP Paribas analysis
Shell: Designing our future energy system
VIDEO: Highlights from Shell's Powering Progress Together summit last month
Centrica doubles down on plan to 'refocus' portfolio on cleaner technologies
CEO Ian Conn confirms he is to step down, as he hails clean energy reforms as a success and reveals plans to sell oil and gas production arm and step up EV activities
Fossil fuels drop to record low in UK energy mix
Oil, gas, and coal now provide 79.4 per cent of overall UK energy mix, while renewables' role hits record high, official government statistics reveal
Shipwrecked? Experts warn tankers could become stranded assets in low carbon transition
Investors in shipping industry would be exposed to 'substantial financial risks' if global trade in fossil fuels slumps
Shell's Sinead Lynch: 'You do fundamentally change the way you look at the energy transition'
Shell's UK country chair talks to BusinessGreen about net zero targets, unburnable carbon, and why this time around the company's interest in renewables feels very different
Oil and gas firms labelled 'non-renewable' on London Stock Exchange
Energy firms reclassified as either 'renewable' or 'non-renewable' as pressure increases on fossil fuel sector to decarbonise
'Unsustainable path': Energy emissions rise at fastest rate in seven years
BP warns of a 'growing divergence' between demands for climate action and pace of emissions cuts, as extreme weather pushes up global fossil fuel use
Nectar swaps BP for Esso amid criticism by climate campaigners
UK petrol station loyalty shifts as Nectar card is criticised for encouraging fossil fuel use
BP shareholders back climate resolution in wake of meeting protests
Climate protestors invaded BP's AGM in Aberdeen yesterday chanting 'this is a crime scene'
Neste CEO Peter Vanacker: 'We are not an oil refining company anymore'
CEO at the world's largest renewable diesel supplier speaks to BusinessGreen about shipping, aviation, trucks, and turning waste plastic into fuel
Schroders forecasts slowdown in global warming - but it's not time to celebrate yet
Surge in public concern over climate change and spike in electric vehicle sales, but fossil fuel investment remains a headache