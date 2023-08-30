Greenpeace 'floods Stade De France with oil' in protest at Rugby World Cup 'sportswashing'

Greenpeace has today launched a new campaign that aims to highlight French oil and gas giant TotalEnergies' sponsorship of this year's Rugby World Cup, warning that global sporting events are tarnishing their reputation by enabling the 'sportswashing' of major polluters.

The campaign has kicked off with a video showing oil flooding the Stade De France - where the first match between tournament hosts France and New Zealand takes place next week - covering players and spectators in black liquid.

Accompanied by commentary from Irish comedian and actor Seán Burke, the minute-long animation shows oil pouring from TotalEnergies logos dotted around the stadium, knocking over players and fans represented by mannequins. The final 10 seconds of the video features footage of real climate destruction attributed to the actions of the fossil fuel industry.

Working in tandem with Studio Birthplace, Greenpeace created the film to call for a complete ban on fossil fuel advertising and sponsorship of major sporting events.

Credit: Greenpeace

According to figures cited by Greenpeace, the global fossil fuel industry extracts enough oil to fill a stadium like the Stade De France every three hours and 37 minutes - less than the time it takes to play three rugby matches.

The Rugby World Cup's official website lists TotalEnergies among its official sponsors alongside the likes of event services firm GL Events, telco network provider Orange, and French railway operator SNCF. Worldwide partners include Societe General, Mastercard, Capgemini, Land Rover Defender, and Emirates.

Commenting on TotalEnergies' sponsorship of the Rugby World Cup when the deal was announced, chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné claimed the sport's key features - "integrity, passion, solidarity, discipline and respect" - matched the company's values

"More importantly, rugby is organised first and foremost around a team, just like TotalEnergies: a collective of women and men committed to the energy transition," he said.

But Edina Ifticene, campaigner at Greenpeace France, accused fossil fuel companies such as TotalEnergies of attempting to "piggyback" on sporting values by sponsoring popular events that distract from the climate destruction that results from their products.

"Meanwhile, fossil fuel companies won't stop extracting fossil fuels - even though they know it's jeopardising a liveable future for us all - because they like the record-breaking profits they're making," she added.

"We want a complete ban on fossil fuel advertising and sponsorship of major sporting events. It benefits no one but fossil fuel companies, and deliberately distracts everyone from the environmental destruction they cause and the communities they harm.

Credit: Greenpeace

"For a safer and fairer world, we must end the fossil fuel era, starting with climate-wrecking new fossil fuel projects, before it's too late."

Burke said the sporting world was "way past" the point where sponsorship by fossil fuel companies should be acceptable.

"Their cute graphics and friendly animations are just a calculated attempt to maintain the status quo and extend a deadline that ran out years ago," he said. "Make no mistake, the temperature rising is fine by them as long as the profits do too."

The Rugby World Cup will take place in France from 8 September to 28 October, with the number of viewers expected to exceed the 857 million who watched the 2019 tournament in Japan, making it the most watched rugby event in history.

Shortly before publishing the video, Greenpeace received a cease-and-desist letter from the Rugby World Cup requesting it be dropped, citing unauthorised use of registered trademarks - including the Rugby World Cup and Rugby World Cup France 2023 logos, as well as the trademarks and logos of member unions and a commercial partner of the tournament.

However, in a response seen by BusinessGreen, Greenpeace claimed there was "no legal basis for the demands" issued and that it would therefore launch the campaign as planned.

BusinessGreen contacted the Rugby World Cup for comment, but had not received a response at the time of going to press.

The release of Greenpeace's video comes just days after a sponsorship deal between Scottish Rugby and Scottish Gas, the trading name of British Gas in Scotland, was labelled "pure greenwash" by campaigners.

According to Scottish Rugby, the partnership will create a "greener Scotland" by helping the rugby community tackle high energy bills and carbon footprints, with the two parties pledging to power the renamed national stadium "Scottish Gas Murrayfield" with renewable energy and invest £2m to help clubs reach net zero emissions.

However, critics highlighted how Scottish Gas parent company Centrica recently announced its highest ever half-year profits of nearly £1bn on the back of soaring energy bills for millions of households and accused the company of failing to move swiftly enough in transitioning away from its reliance on fossil fuels.

Meanwhile, despite well publicised efforts to make the tournament "greener", FIFA has been accused of "paying lip service to sustainability" during the recent Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, with The Telegraph reporting that the 32 participating teams collectively clocked 70,000 miles of air travel in a month.

