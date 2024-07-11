Is the world ready to move into an 'energy substitution' phase?

BP analysis estimates that oil demand is set to peak in 2025, but it also warns that clean energy additions are still being outpaced by energy demand, leaving the door open for long term fossil fuel use
Once again experts have raised the alarm that the energy transition is not happening anywhere near fast enough to deliver climate goals, with the rapid clean energy around the world failing to keep up...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.