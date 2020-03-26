OGCI
Shipping, oil and gas giants unveil decarbonisation push ahead of UN climate summit
Getting to Zero Coalition aims for zero emission ships by 2030, while oil and gas giants launch 'CCUS Kickstarter' to drive development of carbon capture schemes
Plan A + B failed. What next for big oil?
As predictions of peak oil demand become more prevalent and environmental protests more vocal, Ed King wonders where the oil industry goes next
Can drones and camera technology help plug BP's methane leaks?
Oil giant is introducing round-the-clock monitoring of methane leaks at its new oil and gas projects using a raft of cutting-edge technologies in what it claims is an industry first
BP has 'dramatically reduced' oil and gas exploration, executive claims
Dominic Emery, VP for strategic planning at BP, suggests sizeable chunk of firm's existing oil and gas resources could remain in the ground as it invests in new business models
OGCI: Oil and gas coalition sets first collective methane reduction goal
Oil and Gas Climate Initiative targets cut in average methane intensity of aggregated upstream operations by one fifth by 2025
OGCI: ExxonMobil, Chevron and Occidental Petroleum join oil industry climate group
International oil and gas alliance welcomes new members, as campaigners warn of 'greenwashing at its most fundamental form'
The OGCI: Oil industry gamechanger or pro-gas greenwash?
10 CEOs of some of the world's biggest oil and gas firms came together last week to promote their low carbon investment work - but how much substance is there behind their welcome words?