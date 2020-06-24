Ofwat
Ofwat confirms plan for £13bn climate resilience drive
Water company spending plans covering 2020-25 are set to see massive new investment in resilience measures
'Clean up your act': Environment Agency blasts water companies for environmental failure
Water companies' efforts to protect the environment are 'simply unacceptable' according to government agency
Thames Water hit with £8.5m fine over 'unacceptable' leaks
Watchdog says failure to meet commitment to tackle leaks justifies maximum automatic fine for utility, but there is better news for the company's clean energy efforts